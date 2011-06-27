Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Smoke awakens some seeds with cyanohydrins

by Bethany Halford
June 27, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

glyceronitrile
[+]Enlarge

Just as the mythical phoenix rises from its own ashes, smoke from a forest fire can stimulate the seed germination needed to bring a burned-out forest back to life. Researchers in Australia have determined that glyceronitrile, one of the thousands of compounds present in smoke from burning vegetation, may be spurring certain seeds into action (Nat. Commun., DOI: 10.1038/ncomms1356). The discovery, made by the University of Western Australia’s Gavin R. Flematti and coworkers, could help scientists and farmers awaken dormant seeds. In 2004, Flematti identified a different compound, later dubbed karrikinolide, as the chemical in smoke responsible for making some seeds sprout (C&EN, April 12, 2010, page 37). But one iconic Australian plant—Anigozanthos manglesii, commonly known as the red and green kangaroo paw—did not respond to the compound even though its seeds were known to germinate when exposed to smoke. So Flematti’s search continued until he discovered that glyceronitrile, as well as several other cyanohydrins, could awaken A. manglesii and some other smoke-sensitive seeds. Flematti believes that the cyanohydrins act by releasing cyanide, which is known to stimulate seed germination.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Volatile soil molecules entice ants to nest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The molecule that makes locusts swarm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemistry behind marigolds’ pest-control power

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE