Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sighting Signaling

Biochemistry: Collaboration enables the first view of a receptor with its G protein

by Carmen Drahl
August 1, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

For the first time, researchers have obtained an atomic-resolution image of a G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) together with its G protein partner (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature10361). The structure, solved with help from a battery of protein stabilization techniques, has implications for both fundamental biochemistry and drug design.

“This structure shows for the first time how a receptor activates a G protein, which is a cornerstone of receptor biology,” says Christopher G. Tate, an expert in GPCR crystallography at the Medical Research Council Laboratory of Molecular Biology, in England, who was not involved in the research. “This is a huge advance in the field and something people have been awaiting for years.”

GPCRs straddle cell membranes, snaking back and forth seven times, and activate associated G proteins inside the cell. The system transmits signals from hormones, odors, or light from the outside of the cell to the inside. The receptors are targets of as many as 40% of drugs on the market. A handful of GPCR structures have debuted (C&EN, March 14, page 15). But a picture of a fully active GPCR with its G protein had eluded scientists.

Now, Stanford University GPCR expert Brian K. Kobilka and University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, G protein biochemist Roger K. Sunahara have marshaled the expertise of more than a half-dozen research teams to reach that goal. The group solved the structure of a GPCR called the β2 adrenergic receptor with its G protein, aided by technologies such as antibodies from llamas (C&EN, May 2, page 40), modifications to a crystallization matrix for membrane proteins called the lipidic cubic phase, and specialized detergents for keeping the delicate protein complex stable (C&EN, Nov. 8, 2010, page 12). “We have a lot of great collaborators,” Kobilka says. “They realized this was a difficult problem, and they were willing to try things that might fail.”

“We had just a small part in the extraordinary experimental process that led Kobilka and his colleagues to the final structure,” says Samuel H. Gellman of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who with former postdoc Pil Seok Chae provided the detergents. “We were proud to enable molecular design and organic synthesis to play a supporting role in this saga.”

The structure itself holds a few surprises, Sunahara says. For instance, the G protein opens wider than expected to release guanosine diphosphate, a crucial part of the G protein activation process.

Tate, cofounder of biopharmaceutical company Heptares Therapeutics, says the structure has implications for drug design. “One possibility is that instead of targeting drugs to the extracellular surface of the receptor, it may be possible to target drugs to the receptor-G protein interface,” he explains.

The structure’s success is allowing some researchers on Kobilka’s team to begin long-deferred professional plans. Chae, who now works in industry in his native South Korea, turned down two job offers and extended his time in Madison to finish the detergent collaborations. And Kobilka postdoc Søren G. F. Rasmussen has put off starting a lab of his own at the University of Copenhagen’s Panum Institute until November. Part of the reason is that the labs are being remodeled, Rasmussen says. “But I wasn’t rushing to get back because I wanted to finish this project.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
G protein-coupled receptor structures aided drug design
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cannabinoid receptor revealed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
B Family Album

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE