Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Stem Cells NIH welcomes dismissal of lawsuit that would stop funding of research

by Britt E. Erickson
August 1, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A federal judge has thrown out a case that in August 2010 briefly shut down government-funded research on human embryonic stem cells and threatened to stop the work altogether. The ruling clears the way for the National Institutes of Health to continue funding the controversial research.

Two scientists filed the lawsuit against NIH, claiming that the agency’s policy violates the Dickey-Wicker Amendment, a law that prohibits federal funding of any research that destroys human embryos. NIH countered that it funds research involving previously derived embryonic stem cells.

Chief Judge Royce C. Lamberth of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last August that the plaintiffs’ argument had merit and issued a preliminary injunction ordering NIH to stop funding human embryonic stem cell research. But a federal appeals court lifted the injunction in April, ruling that the law “does not extend to past actions” (C&EN, May 9, page 12). Saying his hands were tied by the appellate court’s decision, Lamberth dismissed the lawsuit on July 27.

Biomedical researchers and NIH officials were overjoyed by the lawsuit’s dismissal, saying it will allow groundbreaking research that could lead to cures and treatments for numerous diseases.

The litigation, however, is likely to continue. The plaintiffs plan to review all options for an appeal, according to their attorney, Steven H. Aden of the Alliance Defense Fund. “In these tough economic times, it makes no sense for the federal government to use taxpayer money for this illegal and unethical purpose,” Aden says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Stem Cell Case
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Victory For Stem Cell Research
Appeals Court Overturns Stem Cell Research Injunction

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE