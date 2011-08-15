Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Direct Routes To Off-Target Effects

Molecular Biology: Techniques pinpoint zinc finger nucleases’ unintended genomic cuts

by Stu Borman
August 15, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Target Practice
[+]Enlarge
ZFNs, which are conjugates of zinc finger peptides (yellow spheres) with a nuclease (blue sphere), interact in pairs (top) with specific sequences of genomic DNA (parallel lines). Off-target interactions also occur, but with lower affinity because of sequence mismatches (bottom, red).
ZFNs, which are conjugates of zinc finger peptides (yellow spheres) with a nuclease (blue sphere), interact in pairs (top) with specific sequences of genomic DNA (parallel lines). Off-target interactions also occur, but with lower affinity because of sequence mismatches (bottom, red).
ZFNs, which are conjugates of zinc finger peptides (yellow spheres) with a nuclease (blue sphere), interact in pairs (top) with specific sequences of genomic DNA (parallel lines). Off-target interactions also occur, but with lower affinity because of sequence mismatches (bottom, red).

Researchers have devised the first techniques that directly assess “off-target effects” of gene-cutting zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs). The work could lead to ZFNs that more precisely target specific genes for use in gene therapy or as research tools.

ZFNs are designed zinc-containing protein-nuclease conjugates that act in pairs to bind adjacent sequences on genomic DNA and cut between them. The cuts can be repaired with specific DNA bases to modify genes or control gene expression. Sangamo BioSciences, in Richmond, Calif., dominates ZFN commercialization and has a ZFN in clinical trials for HIV and AIDS.

Although ZFN pairs are intended to recognize unique genomic sequences, they sometimes bind off target. The off-target genomic sequences could previously be identified only indirectly, such as by analyzing ZFNs’ binding specificity.

Now, two groups have devised direct ways to identify off-target genomic sequences that ZFNs cleave. Chemical biologist David R. Liu of Harvard University, ZFN guru J. Keith Joung of Massachusetts General Hospital, and coworkers tested DNA libraries containing all possible DNA sequences seven or fewer mutations away from ZFN target sequences for off-target cleavages and then confirmed those cuts in living cells (Nat. Meth., DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.1670).

And Luigi Naldini of the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy, in Milan, Italy; Christof von Kalle of the National Center for Tumor Diseases, in Heidelberg, Germany; and coworkers used viruses that tag ZFN-induced DNA breaks to identify ZFN off-target cuts in living cells (Nat. Biotechnol., DOI: 10.1038/nbt.1948).

Both studies identified off-target breaks that were not previously known. Therefore, drug developers “should proceed with caution—but still, I would argue, proceed,” Liu says.

“There could have been off-target effects at huge numbers of genomic sites, but it turns out that there are relatively few,” says gene regulation specialist Scot Wolfe of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. The studies “suggest that there is great potential for ZFNs as therapeutic agents to correct single-gene disorders. The question is now how to tune things to maximize on-target and minimize off-target effects.”

One idea, Liu suggests, would be to design ZFNs with intentional sequence mismatches that don’t coincide with any off-target sites.

Ultimately, “one could envision sequencing entire genomes and comparing those” to find off-target ZFN-induced genome modifications even more definitively, comments ZFN specialist David Segal of the University of California, Davis. But that would take considerable time and effort, and the new techniques represent significant advances that are more practical today, he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CRISPR can now edit RNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE