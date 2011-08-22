Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Race And Federal Grants

Research: Black applicants have lower NIH funding success rates

by Britt E. Erickson
August 22, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Funding
[+]Enlarge
About one in five black NIH grant applicants are successful.NOTE: Data are for all competing research project grants, fiscal 2000–06. NIH = National Institutes of Health. SOURCE: Adapted from Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1196783
Fewer than one in five black NIH grant applications received funding.
About one in five black NIH grant applicants are successful.NOTE: Data are for all competing research project grants, fiscal 2000–06. NIH = National Institutes of Health. SOURCE: Adapted from Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1196783

Black scientists are less likely to receive NIH funding than their white colleagues, according to an NIH-commissioned study published in Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.1196783). The study shows that black scientists were 10% less likely than white scientists to receive NIH funding in the years 2000–06, even after controlling for such factors as former training grants, publication record, and institutional affiliation.

The study also looked at grant success rates for other minority scientists and found no statistically significant differences between them and white scientists when comparing only those who are U.S. citizens.

“The problem has been there all along. Now we know about it,” says NIH Director Francis S. Collins, who admits that he and other agency brass are troubled by the study’s findings. “I am committed to making sure we don’t miss out on this opportunity to change the current situation for the better.”

Collins says NIH will examine potential causes for the skewed funding, including the possibility that educational and mentoring experiences of black and white scientists may differ, going back as far as kindergarten. And even though grant reviewers do not see information about an applicant’s race or ethnicity, he says, NIH will conduct experiments to address the possibility of bias in the peer review process.

Academic researchers who have been trying to increase diversity in their chemistry departments say NIH is heading in the right direction, but that the problem of racial imbalance in grant funding is complicated. “This is a symptom of a much more deeply rooted problem, which has to do with how to encourage and really bring minority candidates into the ranks at the very top level,” says Richmond Sarpong, associate professor of chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, who has four black and three Hispanic students in his laboratory.

“We need to be creative and address this problem in the exact same way we address any scientific problem,” says study coauthor Raynard S. Kington, president of Grinnell College and a former NIH deputy director. “We need to understand what we are seeing, and this study is the first part of that,” he notes. “Then we need to try to understand causal pathways. Why do we see the patterns? We need to develop interventions, implement them, and test them.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Racial and ethnic disparities persist in NSF funding decisions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Francis Collins on diversity, politics, and his legacy
NIH director apologizes for structural racism in biomedical research, vows change

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE