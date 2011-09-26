Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Cyclic Surrogates Pass The Acid Test

by Carmen Drahl
September 26, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Chemists seeking molecular substitutes, or isosteres, for carboxylic acids can add another functional group to their tool kits: cyclopentane-1,3-diones. Carboxylic acids often mediate drug candidate interactions with biological targets, but these functional groups carry baggage, including metabolic instability. While searching for suitable surrogates, Amos B. Smith III of the University of Pennsylvania recalled his mentor, Rockefeller University’s William C. Agosta, informing him about the dione moiety’s acidity many years before. So Smith, Carlo Ballatore, and colleagues decided to try it out. The tactic using cyclopentane-1,3-diones worked well for the team in devising potent blockers of the thromboxane receptor, a key player in blood clotting (J. Med. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jm200980u). When it comes to isosteres in drug discovery, more options are always better, says medicinal chemist R. Jason Herr of Albany Molecular Research Inc. Because dione lipophilicity is tunable and the moiety can be attached at two points, it offers myriad options, Herr adds. “In hindsight, it truly is amazing that no one has thought to try using this functional group as a carboxylic acid surrogate before now,” he says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE