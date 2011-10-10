Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Cancer Vaccine Strategy

Cancer Treatment: Two-headed molecule summons immune-system attack

by Laura Cassiday
October 10, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
The left end of this small molecule can bind to a prostate cancer cell antigen while the right end recruits human antibodies.
Spiegel and colleagues molecule consists of two linked chemical groups, DUPA and DNP.
The left end of this small molecule can bind to a prostate cancer cell antigen while the right end recruits human antibodies.

A two-headed small molecule could marshal a cancer patient’s immune system to seek out and destroy prostate tumor cells.

In current immunotherapy strategies, researchers target cancer cells by linking chemotherapy drugs or radionuclides to antibodies for proteins on the cells’ surface. Although the antibodies shuttle most of these toxic agents to cancer cells, the drugs can still hit healthy cells, leading to unwanted side effects.

“We wanted to develop a strategy in which a patient’s own immune system, rather than a toxic compound, kills prostate cancer cells,” says David A. Spiegel, a chemist at Yale University.

To do so, Spiegel and his collaborators designed a molecule that consists of two chemical groups linked together: 2-[3-(1,3-dicarboxypropyl)-ureido]pentanedioic acid (DUPA) and 2,4-dinitrophenyl (DNP). Other researchers have shown that DUPA selectively binds to a unique prostate cancer cell protein (Mol. Pharm., DOI: 10.1021/mp900069d). DNP is a well-known environmental contaminant that, for unknown reasons, most people already have antibodies against. The team envisioned that the DUPA end of the molecule would grab on to prostate cancer cells and the DNP end would attract these circulating antibodies to trigger an immune response to destroy the cells.

The researchers tested their hypothesis in mice that had human prostate tumors grafted under the skin of their right flanks. After two weeks of three treatments per week of the two-headed molecule, tumors in the mice were about 80% smaller than those in mice treated with DUPA alone (ACS Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1021/cb200222s). When the researchers analyzed tumor tissue samples from mice treated with the two-headed molecule, they discovered that lymphocytes called natural killer cells had infiltrated the tumor.

Laura L. Kiessling, a biochemist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, says that, because the small molecule is modular, the new approach “lays the groundwork” for targeting not only prostate cancer, but also other cancer types. “In principle, any cell-targeting agent can be combined with an antibody recruitment agent,” she says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contrast agents improve fluorescence-guided surgery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antibody Mimics Incite Immune Responses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enlisting The Immune System To Attack Bacteria

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE