Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Peptide Patrols The Gut

Antimicrobial molecule maintains a bacteria-free zone on intestinal surfaces

by Lauren K. Wolf
October 17, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
The protective zone that normally separates mouse intestinal tissue (blue) from gut bacteria (green), shown at left, is lost (right) when a mouse can’t produce the antimicrobial peptide RegIIIγ.
When mice cannot produce the antimicrobial peptide RegIIIg (right), they lose the protective zone that normally (left) separates their intestinal tissue (blue) from gut bacteria (green).
Credit: Science
The protective zone that normally separates mouse intestinal tissue (blue) from gut bacteria (green), shown at left, is lost (right) when a mouse can’t produce the antimicrobial peptide RegIIIγ.

An antimicrobial peptide released by cells lining the intestines is responsible for policing the bacteria that reside there, according to a team led by immunologist Lora V. Hooper of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1209791). Biologists have known that there is an approximately 50-µm-thick, mucus-filled “demilitarized zone” protecting the gut from bacterial attack, Hooper says. But according to microbiome expert Peter J. Turnbaugh of Harvard University, the new study “makes a major stride toward understanding the mechanism responsible for this phenomenon and its potential impact on health and disease.” When Hooper and her colleagues removed the genes coding for the peptide—called RegIIIγ—from mice, they saw that rodent gut bacteria infiltrated the microbe-free zone, moving all the way to the intestinal tissue. Hooper says intestinal cells release RegIIIγ, which kills gram-positive bacteria, when a signaling protein called MyD88 sounds the alarm of invasion. The next step, she adds, is to figure out whether other policing peptides exist and to find ways of boosting RegIIIγ production for patients with gastrointestinal infection and disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gut microbes protect mice from flu
Gut bugs inflame arthritis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE