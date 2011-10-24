Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Computational Chemistry Prize To Rarey And Schomburg

by Linda Wang
October 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Matthias Rarey
Rarey
Matthias Rarey
Credit: Courtesy of Matthias Rarey
Rarey

Matthias Rarey, managing director of the Center for Bioinformatics at Hamburg University, in Germany, and Karen Schomburg, a Ph.D. candidate in Rarey’s research group, were awarded the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry’s Emerging Technologies in Computational Chemistry Prize. Rarey presented their research on a simple visualization technique for complicated chemical substructures during the ACS national meeting in Denver in August.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Karen Schomburg
Schomburg
Karen Schomburg
Credit: Courtesy of Karen Schomburg
Schomburg

At the Center for Bioinformatics, Rarey is developing new algorithms for problems occurring in molecular design. For example, he developed the molecular docking software package FlexX, which is among the most widely used codes for virtual screening.

Schomburg’s research is on inverse virtual screening, which is a computational technique used, for example, to help spot potential drug side effects.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE