Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Modifying Messenger RNA

Chemical Biology: Methylated bases in mRNA may have roles in gene regulation and obesity

by Sarah Everts
October 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

DISAPPEARING ACT
[+]Enlarge
A research team finds that the enzyme FTO catalyzes the demethylation of adenine bases in mRNA.
This scheme shows that the FTO enzyme is thought to cause demethylation of m6A to make adenine in mRNA.
A research team finds that the enzyme FTO catalyzes the demethylation of adenine bases in mRNA.

For decades researchers have known that every strand of messenger RNA in a cell has five or six adenosine bases that are methylated, but nobody could figure out why this ubiquitous decoration exists.

Now a team of scientists led by Chuan He at the University of Chicago have found an enzyme that can remove the methyl group from mRNA. This first report that RNA bases can be reversibly modified suggests that RNA methylation may have a role in regulating gene expression, reminiscent of the way methylation of DNA silences genes (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.687).

Furthermore, the researchers found the enzyme that removes the methyl groups to be FTO, a protein that is linked to obesity and diabetes but whose cellular role was not clear. This finding suggests that RNA methylation helps regulate multiple biological processes.

“This is an exciting result,” comments Roger D. Cox, an obesity researcher at the U.K.’s Medical Research Council’s Harwell campus. Back in 2007, three independent, large-scale genome studies found that the FTO gene had links to severe obesity in both adults and children and led to obesity-related diabetes (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1141634 and 10.1126/science.1142382; Nat. Gen., DOI: 10.1038/ng2048).

But “we don’t know exactly what the FTO protein does in a cell,” Cox says. “There’s a gap between the obese phenotype and the molecular mechanism” behind it. “This new research gives us a toehold to find out exactly what FTO’s doing in a cell that leads to obesity,” starting with the demethylation of mRNA, he adds.

Mark Helm, who studies RNA at Johannes Gutenberg University, in Mainz, Germany, is more enthused by the larger implications stemming from the news that mRNA may be transiently methylated.

He says that about 120 modifications exist on RNA’s four bases—adenine, cytosine, guanine, and uracil. Although some of these are fancy installations of exotic sugars and other ring structures, one of the most common is the mundane methylation of adenine to create a base called m6A.

The discovery that mRNA can be demethylated suggests that the m6A modification might have a role as a toggle switch to regulate gene expression at the mRNA level, Helm says.

When scientists realized that enzymes could pop methyl groups on and off cytosine bases in DNA and that this reversible modification silenced or activated gene expression, the discovery spawned a new field called epigenetics. “This paper will spawn a lot of new research,” Helm adds.

However, if reversible methylation of mRNA adenine bases is indeed a new way to control gene expression, then there must be more than just the FTO enzyme that can trigger the reaction—it’s got to be more universal, Helm says.

Chicago’s He agrees, noting that his team has found evidence that other enzymes can also demethylate mRNA, providing further confirmation that methyl groups on RNA might help control gene expression.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New epigenetic mark found in mammalian DNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revised Picture For mRNA Translation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified DNA Base 5-Formylcytosine Has A Specific Biological Role

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE