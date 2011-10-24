Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Reducing Lead Levels

Draft government report links low-level lead exposure to negative health effects

by Britt E. Erickson
October 24, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Blood lead concentrations less than the federally established level of concern are associated with adverse health effects, a draft assessment by the National Toxicology Program concludes. Once finalized, the NTP assessment could prompt the federal government to lower lead exposure limits for workers as well as the blood lead level it considers to be elevated.

Released on Oct. 14, the draft report finds sufficient evidence to associate blood lead concentrations lower than 5 μg/deciliter with decreased academic performance and cognitive function, and “increased incidence of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and problem behaviors” in children. The report also finds sufficient evidence to associate blood lead levels below 10 μg/dL with delayed puberty, reduced growth, decreased IQ, and decreased hearing in children, as well as increased blood pressure and cardiovascular disease in adults.

The current blood lead level of concern, set by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, is 10 μg/dL. Prior to 1991 the level was 25 μg/dL, and before 1985 it was 30 μg/dL. Observers predict that if NTP’s preliminary conclusions make it into the final report, CDC will be under pressure to lower the level again. The National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health, which requested the evaluation, will consider the final conclusions as it reviews recommended lead exposure limits for workers, according to a NIOSH spokesman.

A peer review panel is scheduled to evaluate the draft report at a public meeting next month in North Carolina. NTP is also accepting public written comments until Nov. 3.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Endocrine Disruptors: Atypical Toxicity Curves Present Challenges For Risk Assessment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lead Exposure Limits Are Inadequate
EPA Advisory Panel Backs Tighter Ozone Standard

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE