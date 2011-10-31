Nanotech Research Plan Updated

The federal government released a national strategy on Oct. 20 for ensuring the responsible development of nanotechnology. The strategy identifies environmental, health, and safety (EHS) research needs for the nanotech field, updating a previous version released in February 2008. Key areas highlighted for future research include nanomaterial characterization and measurement, human exposure assessment, human health effects, environmental effects, risk assessment and risk management, and informatics and predictive modeling. The strategy also addresses the ethical, legal, and societal implications of nanotechnology. U.S. government investment in nanotech EHS research has grown from $35 million in 2005 to $117 million in 2011, but it is still just a small fraction (6.6%) of the total $1.8 billion nanotechnology research budget.
