Seppic’s Alcoxylates Will Go To Arkema

Arkema plans to acquire the specialty alcoxylates business of Seppic, Air Liquide’s specialty chemicals subsidiary. Last year, the alcoxylates business had sales of about $65 million.Pending government approvals, Arkema will get Seppic’s site in Antwerp, Belgium, which employs 50 people. The acquisition will enhance Arkema’s industrial surfactants line with products used in asphalt and other applications.The deal will also bring a line of rheological additives used in paint and concrete.
