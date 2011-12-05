Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Doubly Engineered Microbes For Biofuels

E. coli endowed with genes to digest cellulose and ferment sugars could streamline future biofuel production

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 5, 2011 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 89, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A multi-institutional research team has succeeded in genetically engineering both biomass-degrading and biofuel-producing capabilities into a single microorganism. This so-called consolidated bioprocess eliminates the need for a separate enzymatic process to hydrolyze cellulose and hemicellulose, which has been a cost barrier to commercial production of fully renewable transportation fuels. Led by Gregory Bokinsky and Jay D. Keasling of the Department of Energy’s Joint BioEnergy Institute, the researchers first engineered Escherichia coli to produce a suite of enzymes that convert switchgrass into fermentable sugars. They pretreat the switchgrass with an ionic liquid to loosen the plant fibers and reduce lignin content. The team also endowed the bacterium with the genes needed to convert the sugars into different fuel feedstocks: One version produces butanol for gasoline, a second version produces fatty acid ethyl esters for diesel fuel, and a third version produces pinene for jet fuel (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1106958108). Bruce E. Dale, a biofuels expert at Michigan State University, gives the research team “full marks” for demonstrating an important proof of concept. But to achieve a commercial process, Dale adds, the digestion and fermentation capabilities of the E. coli strains require significant improvements.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE