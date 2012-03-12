Merck Signs On Abbott Diagnostic In Cancer Test

Abbott Laboratories and Merck & Co. have announced a collaboration in which the two major drug companies will evaluate the use of a fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)-based companion diagnostic test to aid the development of a Merck investigational cancer therapy. Under the terms of the agreement, Abbott will develop a test based on its proprietary FISH technology to identify the deletion of the TP53 gene in cancer patients, which will help identify which patients in clinical trials are more likely to respond favorably to Merck’s drug candidate. Financial details were not disclosed.
