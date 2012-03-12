Project SEED: Ashland Scholars

Ashland is a leading global company that provides specialty chemicals, technologies, and expertise to customers worldwide.
Pathana Xaysouvanh graduated from North High School, in Akron, Ohio. Under the mentorship of Charles N. Moorefield at the University of Akron, Xaysouvanh conducted research titled “Adamantane Building Blocks for Dendrimer Synthesis.” Xaysouvanh is a chemistry major at the University of Akron.
Sanusi Kamara graduated from Ellis Preparatory Academy, in New York City. Kamara conducted research under the supervision of Filomena Califano at Touro College, in New York City, titled “Precipitation of Lactose.” Kamara is majoring in chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, in Bradford, Pa.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter