Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Presidential Priorities

Targets Set To Enhance Stem Education

by Andrea Widener
March 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The federal science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education goals are guided, in part, by two 10-year targets recommended by President Barack Obama’s Council of Advisors on Science & Technology. Rolled out last year, the two challenges are:

Train 100,000 highly qualified K–12 STEM teachers

Graduate 1 million STEM college majors

The target number of new teachers is a conservative estimate of the actual number of trained educators the country will need, given the retirement of the baby boomer generation and the fact that many teachers quit the profession after only a few years, explains Helen R. Quinn, chair of the National Research Council’s Board on Science Education.

The number of technically educated employees the country will need in science fields is much harder to estimate and is tied to other factors, such as economic development and immigration policy. “What we do know is that having people who are competent in these skills is an economic advantage,” Quinn explains.

Support for programs targeting groups traditionally underrepresented in the sciences is important because they are becoming an increasing proportion of the population, she says. For example, women would be considered underrepresented in the physical sciences, math, or engineering fields, while African Americans and Latinos would be underrepresented in almost any STEM field.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE