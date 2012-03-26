Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Joining Forces For Food Safety

Instrumentation: Agilent, FDA team up to improve methods for pathogen detection, seafood identification

by Britt E. Erickson
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FDA
FDA field inspectors check shipments of imported seafood at Los Angeles International Airport.
Feb. 5, 2009; Los Angeles, CA – FDA field inspectors check shipments of imported seafood at the Los Angeles International Airport. The officers use sight, touch, and smell to determine freshness, and take samples to the lab for testing.
Credit: FDA
FDA field inspectors check shipments of imported seafood at Los Angeles International Airport.

Instrumentation company Agilent Technologies is partnering with the Food & Drug Administration to develop mass-spectrometry-based methods for identifying subtypes of Salmonella bacteria in food. The joint effort, announced on March 19, also aims to improve Agilent’s DNA-based lab-on-a-chip analyzer for verifying whether seafood is accurately labeled.

When outbreaks of food-borne illness occur, knowing the subtype of the pathogen can help pinpoint the source of the contamination. “Techniques that are used currently for tracking the origin of bacteria during a food-borne outbreak take too long,” says Paul Zavitsanos, head of Agilent’s global food safety program. “There has been a furious effort over the past five years to discover new technologies that will shorten that time frame. This effort is part of that endeavor,” he tells C&EN.

Current methods for identifying Salmonella subtypes take several days. The partnership aims to develop mass-spectrometry-based methods that take less than a day, Zavitsanos says. Mass spectrometry also offers the ability to obtain multiple genotypes at the same time, says Steve Royce, manager of Agilent’s food safety program in North America.

“We expect this collaboration will be an important step in the development of new and specific tools for tracking bacterial pathogens in foods,” Eric W. Brown, director of the Division of Microbiology at FDA’s Center for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Agilent will also work with both FDA and Campden BRI in England to develop technology to identify fish and seafood species. The goal is to make the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer rapid, affordable, and simple enough for routine use to detect intentional mislabeling of seafood products and economic fraud in cases involving substitution of an expensive species with a less costly one.

The Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer is a lab-on-a chip device that relies on polymerase chain reaction and restriction fragment length polymorphism. It can identify species even after the fish is processed. “Whenever the sample contains processed fish, where there might have been some damage to DNA or when you have mixtures of fish, this becomes a very compelling approach,” Royce says. “There really are no other approaches currently that allow for identification of fish species within a complex matrix or a mixture of fishes,” he notes.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first infection diagnostic emerges from Carb-X
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Momentum Builds To Keep Fraudulent Food Off Of Store Shelves
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA Boosts Oversight Of Imported Food

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE