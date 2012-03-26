Advertisement

Policy

Lawmaker Requests Bisphenol A Ban

by Britt E. Erickson
March 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 13
FDA is facing pressure to ban BPA in the lining of food cans.
Food cans
Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) has sent three formal petitions to FDA, asking the agency to ban bisphenol A in infant formula packaging, reusable food and beverage containers, and liners of canned food and beverages. Rather than cite the dangers of BPA, the lawmaker argues that a ban makes sense because manufacturers have already stopped using the controversial chemical in those products. Markey's staff surveyed 26 major manufacturers of canned food and beverages and found that all respondants had either eliminated BPA or had begun phasing it out. The American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group, filed a similar petition last October, asking FDA to ban BPA in sippy cups and baby bottles because it is no longer used in those products. "Industry practice, fueled by consumer demand, has led to the development of alternatives for BPA in these household products, and these petitions to FDA should close the door on the use of this dangerous chemical in food and beverage containers forever," Markey said in a statement.

