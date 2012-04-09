100 Years Of Supporting Science

1912 Frederick G. Cottrell establishes Research Corporation in New York City.
1923 Awards Robert H. Goddard a $5,000 grant to support his rocketry work.
1931 Relocates to the 38th floor of the Chrysler Building in New York City.
1935 Creates the Invention Administration Program to manage patents for universities and organizations; begins making awards on an annual basis.
1940 Establishes the Williams-Waterman Fund for the Combat of Dietary Diseases (1940–78) for nutrition-related research, supported by royalties from the patent on the commercial synthesis of thiamine, or vitamin B-1, developed by Robert Williams (left) and Robert Waterman.
1945 Establishes a formal grants program to encourage scientists returning from World War II to go back to the lab and inspire the next generation of scientists.
1949 Buys the 160-acre Doolittle Ranch in Colorado to house cosmic ray researchers.
1950 Creates Research-Cottrell, a taxpaying corporation that focuses on building and selling electrostatic precipitators.
1957 Begins receiving royalties from the patent of Rachel F. Brown (left) and Elizabeth L. Hazen for the first antifungal antibiotic, nystatin. The scientists donated more than $13 million to support training and research in biomedical sciences and to encourage women to pursue careers in science.
1966 Establishes the Chesapeake Bay Center for Field Biology, now known as the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, in Edgewater, Md.
1982 Appoints John P. Schaefer as president and moved Research Corporation’s headquarters to Tucson.
1987 Spins off technology development and commercialization activities, creating Research Corporation Technologies.
1988 Establishes Partners in Science program to fund partnerships between high school science teachers and research scientists at colleges and universities. Program is suspended in 1999 but reinstated in 2009.
1992 Begins funding construction of the Large Binocular Telescope atop Mount Graham in Arizona.
1994 Initiates the Cottrell Scholar Award for early-career faculty to improve undergraduate science education and to attract and retain students in the sciences.
2008 Changes its name to Research Corporation for Science Advancement and adopts a new logo.
2009 Initiates Scialog to support early-career faculty and to promote transformational and interdisciplinary science.
2012 Celebrates 100 years.
