Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

One Molecule Makes Stem Cells Grow Hair ...

Protein spurs stem cells to self-renew and grow new hair

by Sarah Everts
April 9, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Elaine Fuchs & Ting Chen
Hair follicles need Tbx1 to keep their stem cells (green) self-renewing (right). Without Tbx1, the follicle becomes depleted of these important cells for hair production (left).
Micrograph of hair follicles. Green are hair follicle stem cells.
Credit: Elaine Fuchs & Ting Chen
Hair follicles need Tbx1 to keep their stem cells (green) self-renewing (right). Without Tbx1, the follicle becomes depleted of these important cells for hair production (left).

We’ve all found hairs where they shouldn’t be or hoped hair would grow where it doesn’t. Now there’s a molecule to blame. Researchers led by Elaine Fuchs at Rocke­feller University, in New York City, have discovered that a protein called Tbx1 helps hair follicle stem cells remain self-renewing, a characteristic that means the stem cells can continue to spawn the production of new hairs (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature10940). This is the first self-renewing factor discovered for adult hair follicle stem cells and one of only a few such factors known for any adult stem cells, Fuchs says. To find Tbx1, her team made use of a library of 2,000 short hairpin RNAs that could silence a selection of genes preferentially expressed by long-lived hair follicle stem cells. When the gene for Tbx1 was silenced in hair follicle stem cells using one of these hairpin RNAs, self-renewal was also silenced. Because Tbx1 operates in the nucleus, any drug to target the protein would have to get inside the cells, Fuchs says. Another option would be to step backward and figure out what naturally regulates Tbx1 expression and then target that pathway, she adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Protein evolution’s CRISPR way forward
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Marine Toxin Derivative Kills Undifferentiated Stem Cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Epigenetic Mark Linked To Sperm Production

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE