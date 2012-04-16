Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Ion Channel In Motion

Computational Biochemistry: Simulation tour de force visualizes protein’s opening and closing

by Stu Borman
April 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

ION SWITCH
[+]Enlarge
As potassium ion channel closes, S4 helices in voltage-sensing domains (VSDs, only one of four of which is shown) twist down toward the cell interior. S4 linker helices then loosen their hold on pore gate domains (two of four of which are shown), allowing pore closure. In channel opening, S4s twist upward, causing linkers to pull pore gate domains open. Insets show (from above) all four VSDs (circles), pore gate domains (squares), and linkers (lines). Also shown are a key VSD phenylalanine (Phe) and important basic (+) and acidic (–) side chains.
A cartoon of an ion switch's operation.
As potassium ion channel closes, S4 helices in voltage-sensing domains (VSDs, only one of four of which is shown) twist down toward the cell interior. S4 linker helices then loosen their hold on pore gate domains (two of four of which are shown), allowing pore closure. In channel opening, S4s twist upward, causing linkers to pull pore gate domains open. Insets show (from above) all four VSDs (circles), pore gate domains (squares), and linkers (lines). Also shown are a key VSD phenylalanine (Phe) and important basic (+) and acidic (–) side chains.

One of the most extensive biomolecular simulations ever has allowed researchers to visualize the opening and closing of a voltage-gated potassium ion channel for the first time.

Voltage-gated ion channels in cell membranes help propagate nerve impulses, time heartbeats, and synchronize muscle contractions. The findings could thus aid drug design for heart disease, paralysis, migraine, and other conditions caused by ion-channel malfunctions. The work also shows that new levels of computer power are becoming available to study biomolecules.

Structures of voltage-gated ion-channel open states have been obtained, and many other studies have revealed much about channel behavior. But closed-state structures have remained elusive, making it difficult to nail down the channels’ overall mechanism.

Now, computational biochemist David E. Shaw of D. E. Shaw Research, in New York City, and Columbia University and coworkers including Morten Ø. Jensen have used a customized computer called Anton to perform all-atom calculations on a long-enough timescale to simulate ion-channel opening and closing (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1216533). The study was funded by Shaw Research and not supported by government grants.

The study of a system of more than 100,000 atoms was made possible by Anton’s ability to perform molecular dynamics simulations about 100 times faster than those carried out by any other computer. The longest simulation time in the new study is 230 microseconds, whereas comparable simulation times on other computers have been about 10 microseconds at most.

To make their computationally demanding simulations of channel opening and closing fast enough to be practical, the Shaw group applied membrane voltages several times higher than normal. That maneuver could spark controversy about whether the simulations elicited realistic channel behavior.

S4 helices on each of the channel’s four voltage-sensing domains are the main moving parts. The simulation shows them twisting as they open and close the channel. The group also simulated the activity of a channel with a known heritable mutation and proposed a mechanism for its aberrant ion flow, which is believed to cause heartbeat irregularities and neurological problems.

“Amazing!” said ion-channel expert Frederick J. Sigworth of Yale School of Medicine after viewing a movie of the normal process. “It’s like seeing for the first time something that until now has existed only in imagination. There are going to be things shaken out about whether Shaw and company got the details right, but it’s very impressive that they were able to put together a pretty convincing physical system and let it run.”

The new findings agree with a general consensus about the mechanism that has developed in the past couple of years, Sigworth and others tell C&EN. However, researchers disagree or are uncertain about some mechanistic details, such as how much S4 moves and whether or not it twists. Shaw’s simulation could help resolve such points of contention.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mechanics Of G Protein-Coupled Receptors Unraveled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Molecular Dynamics Results Challenge View Of How Potassium Ions Move Through Membrane-Spanning Channels
One Helix’s Position May Determine Cell Signal Transmission

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE