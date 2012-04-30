Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Streamlining Tetrazine Synthesis

Organic Chemistry: Lewis acids ease synthesis of biochemical probes

by Carmen Drahl
April 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Facile synthesis of promising tetrazine biochemical probes could be a big step forward for researchers who examine biochemistry as it happens in cells and live animals (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201201117). The advance, utilizing Lewis acid catalysts, might allow more researchers to make the probes in one pot from commercially available starting materials.

Thus far, the tetrazine labels, which feature nitrogen-rich rings, have been relegated to labs with the chemistry chops to work with the multistep and low-yielding syntheses required to make them. Researchers who are looking deeply at biochemistry as it happens value these and other so-called bioorthogonal coupling agents because they can monitor a particular target while avoiding side reactions with the stew of other cellular components.

Tetrazines, in particular, are prized for their selectivity and speed in reacting with cyclooctene labels. However, the most convenient tetrazine synthesis requires two steps: nucleophilic addition of hydrazine to a nitrile followed by oxidation. That synthesis doesn’t work for alkyl nitriles, and syntheses from other precursors, such as amidine salts, are low-yielding.

Now, a team led by Neal K. Devaraj of the University of California, San Diego, has streamlined tetrazine production with Lewis acid catalysts such as nickel triflate. The Lewis acids are thought to bind to the nitrile or hydrazine. This promotes the first step in tetrazine synthesis enough to get results with alkyl nitriles and swap an oxidative workup for the separate oxidation step.

Devaraj’s group used their technique to make unsubstituted tetrazines and asymmetric tetrazines; the latter are so named because they have two different substituents. “We have had problems generating such compounds using traditional techniques, so this method is certainly welcomed,” says Joseph P. A. Harrity, a chemist at the University of Sheffield, in England. However, he points out that it might be challenging to separate some asymmetric tetrazines from symmetric by-products.

So far, separations have been straightforward, but improvements to cut down on troublesome by-products are in the works, Devaraj says. For example, he elaborates, “we plan on tweaking the procedure by immobilizing one nitrile on a solid support and reacting it with another nitrile in solution.”

Devaraj notes the new synthesis should be useful not only to biochemists but also to materials scientists and explosives researchers, who use tetrazines as well.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
C–H activation template opens door to less-accessible carbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cooperative catalysts produce tough-to-make, nonnatural amino acids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Coupling phenols and allylic alcohols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE