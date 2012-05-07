Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Spotting Culture Contaminants

Assay Development: Glowing protein detects mycoplasma hiding in cell culture

by Corinna Wu
May 7, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lesley Young/U.K. Stem Cell Bank
Mycoplasma colonies grow on agar, magnified 10 times.
Micrograph of mycoplasma colonies growing on agar, magnified 10 times.
Credit: Lesley Young/U.K. Stem Cell Bank
Mycoplasma colonies grow on agar, magnified 10 times.

Researchers have a new tool for detecting ruinous mycoplasma infections in cell cultures. A glowing enzyme can quickly assess whether mycoplasmas have invaded (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac2033112).

Many microbes can contaminate mammalian cell cultures, but some of the most worrisome are mycoplasmas. The family of tiny bacteria, estimated to contaminate 15 to 70% of cell cultures, threatens cell viability and alters cell behavior.

Currently, the most reliable way to detect mycoplasmas involves extracting and amplifying their DNA with polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques. “But PCR is time-consuming, and you can have false positives and false negatives,” says neuroscientist Bakhos A. Tannous of Harvard Medical School.

He and his colleagues realized they had developed a faster, luminescence-based technique when they noticed unusual behavior in a biological assay. They had genetically engineered Gaussia luciferase, a luminescent protein from a small marine crustacean, into brain tumor cells to monitor the expression of specific genes.

Tumor cells synthesize and secrete the protein into the cell medium, where the researchers can sample it. Normally, the protein has a half-life of about six days in the medium.

But when the researchers performed the assay on several cell lines, they found that the half-life of the luminescence varied greatly. “Sometimes it was seven days, which was expected; sometimes it wasn’t even 24 hours,” Tannous says.

While Tannous’ lab members were scratching their heads one day about the half-lives, Tannous asked them whether they had performed their routine screening for mycoplasmas that month. They hadn’t. They soon discovered that only contaminated cultures showed the drop in luminescence. To investigate further, they infected other brain tumor cells with three common species of mycoplasma and measured Gaussia luciferase luminescence. After three days, the contaminated cultures showed a 14 to 81% decline in luminescence.

The team’s method could detect low concentrations of the bacteria that commercial tests could not. The team hypothesizes that mycoplasmas produce a protease that breaks down the luciferase protein.

Tannous thinks the simple technique could be of use to any laboratory working with mammalian cells already engineered to express Gaussia luciferase. For other cells, researchers could just add the protein to the cell medium, he says.

“This looks like a very interesting new test,” says Charles J. Rosser, of M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Orlando. In earlier work, he and his colleagues found that mycoplasma infection causes benign prostate cells to look cancerous.

Rosser says the new technique could make it easier for a lab to screen many cultures at once: “To do 30 cultures the old way would take a substantial amount of time. To do 30 cultures this way, you could do it all in one morning and have the results by lunchtime.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fluorescent probe brings toxin linked to colon cancer to light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Measuring pathogen susceptibility to antibiotics
Peptide Monitoring Could Aid Cancer Treatment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE