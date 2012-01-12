Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Middle East Continues To Produce

New projects in the Middle East will expand supply of value-added products

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

NOW OPEN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Borealis
Borealis’ new complex in the United Arab Emirates makes polypropylene.
A new expansion of the Borouge joint venture between Borealis and Abbu Dhabi National Oil Co. that started up in late 2010.
Credit: Borealis
Borealis’ new complex in the United Arab Emirates makes polypropylene.

The Middle Eastern petrochemical indus- try is growing up. It started in the 1980s as a way to convert the ethane by-product of oil production into exportable com- modities such as ethylene glycol and polyethylene. Today, local com- panies want to do more than make simple chemicals and are spending billions of dollars to diversify into more specialized chemistry.

A spate of recently completed plants shows the trend. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical, an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), opened Saudi Arabia’s first polycarbonate plant in 2011. A few months earlier, Borouge, a joint venture between Borealis and Abu Dhabi National Oil, started up a polypropylene unit in the United Arab Emirates that derives its propylene feedstock from ethane in a route that uses olefin metathesis.

Recent announcements are focused even more intensely on value-added products. SABIC and ExxonMobil are moving forward with plans to build plants for butyl, butadiene, styrene-butadiene, and ethylene-propylene-diene rubber in Saudi Arabia.

Sadara Chemical, a $20 billion joint venture between Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco planned for Saudi Arabia, will produce sophisticated chemicals such as polyurethane raw materials and amines. It will also host an industrial park where Dow will make reverse-osmosis membranes and other high-tech products.

At last month’s Gulf Petrochemicals & Chemicals Association forum in Dubai, SABIC CEO Mohamed H. Al-Mady stressed the need for the technology push. “Comparative advantage is not static but is dynamic, and industries must maintain continuous improvement,” he said.

Leslie McCune, managing director of the Middle East-focused consulting group Chemical Management Resources Ltd., offers several reasons why officials see value-added chemicals as imperative. “It is an attempt to capture value that is currently being added elsewhere in the world, principally in China and Asia,” he says.

Moreover, ethane feedstock isn’t quite as abundant for new projects as it once was, and producers now are increasingly resorting to other feedstocks, such as naphtha. Saudi officials are looking to lower unemployment among the kingdom’s young population, McCune adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sonatrach considers big chemical investment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Middle Eastern oil companies to focus on chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exxon, SABIC plan Gulf Coast ethylene cracker

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE