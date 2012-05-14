Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Reaffirming ‘Amyloid Surprises’

May 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The article “Amyloid Surprises” accurately summarizes the interesting findings by research teams led by David Eisenberg of the University of California, Los Angeles, and Charles G. Glabe of UC Irvine (C&EN, March 19, page 38). They report that an 11-residue polypeptide, with similarities to amphipathic β-sheets in several amyloids, including the Alzheimer’s disease amyloid-β (Aβ), forms a barrel-like hexamer of antiparallel β-sheets in solution.

The work is reminiscent of a C&EN article that summarized the discovery by Nelson Arispe, Eduardo Rojas, and me at the National Institutes of Health that the Alz­heimer’s disease Aβ forms neurotoxic calcium channels in lipid bilayers and neuronal membranes (Jan. 25, 1993, page 5). At the time, this finding was sufficiently important to also warrant a half-page above-the-fold article in the Washington Post (Boyce Rensberger, Jan. 25, 1993, page A3). The Post even featured a sketch of the “pore” through which calcium entered the cell.

A few months later, we showed that the most energetically favorable model for the Aβ channel was indeed a hexamer of Aβ subunits. The model featured antiparallel β-sheets, forming a cylindrical, barrel-like pore through which calcium ions crossed the membrane [Biophys. J., DOI: 10.1016/S0006-3495(94)80717-9]. The proposed structure was based on a combination of our electrophysiological work and molecular dynamic simulation experiments performed in collaboration with H. Robert Guy and colleagues at NIH. Shortly thereafter, the Biophysical Society devoted an entire symposium to this discovery at its annual meeting in San Francisco.

However, the study described in the recent C&EN article uses somewhat different methods than the ones used by our original group and many, many others, working from 1993 to the present. It seems that the cylindrin structure models a region of Aβ that is not exactly in the pore domain predicted by our 1994 model, although it is in the neighborhood of the true pore domain in Aβ. While it appears, therefore, to reflect the intrinsic hexameric structure of the true pore, as reported, cylindrin itself neither supports conductance of calcium nor efficiently kills cells.

Finally, as suggested in the current C&EN article, the implications of an active pore might be very important for discovery of drugs effective against amyloid-based degenerative diseases. For example, collaborating with medicinal chemist Kenneth Jacobson at NIH, we designed and synthesized compounds that were able to dock precisely with the predicted antiparallel Aβ “pore.” These compounds also potently blocked calcium conductance and protected neurons from Aβ-mediated neurotoxicity (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci.USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0813355106).

In conclusion, we are glad to see this article and view it as an elegant complement to the previous work by our group and others, in that it is consistent with what is known to be the Aβ pore structure and further contributes to a drug discovery candidate mechanism for Aβ neurotoxicity.

By Harvey B. Pollard
Bethesda, Md

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloid Fibril Has Unusual Structure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
GABA Receptor Structure Solved
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Linking Alzheimer’s And Cholesterol

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE