Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Castor Oil Mechanism Revealed

Oil component interacts with receptors in intestinal and uterine smooth-muscle cells

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Scientists have finally pinned down the molecular mechanism by which castor oil works, according to a report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1201627109). Despite centuries of use to relieve constipation and induce labor in pregnant women, castor oil has remained a mystery. Researchers knew that the active compound is a hydroxylated C18 fatty acid, known as ricinoleic acid, that is released from castor oil triglycerides by intestinal lipases. But what happens to the ricinoleic acid after has been unknown. Now, a German research group led by Stefan Offermanns, director of pharmacology at the Max Planck Institute for Heart & Lung Research, has found that ricinoleic acid exerts castor oil’s physiological effects by interacting with a receptor in intestinal and uterine smooth-muscle cells. The receptor, EP3, is one of four for prostaglandin E2. This prostaglandin is known to soften the cervix and cause uterine contraction and is marketed as a drug to induce labor. The specificity of ricinoleic acid activity is remarkable, the authors say, because castor oil has generally been assumed to work through nonspecific mechanisms.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Calcium Channel May Be Therapeutic Target For Preterm Labor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cough Suppressant Tames Type 2 Diabetes
Steps Filled In Along Itch Pathway

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE