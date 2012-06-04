Evolving Landscape

Of the dozens of regional, state, and local nanotechnology initiatives that were started since 2000, only a handful remain viable. Fifteen of the more successful ones are highlighted below. The year the initiative was formed is in parentheses, and the red type denotes initiatives that receive at least some state funds.
◾ Albany NanoTech Complex (2001)
◾ Arizona Nanotechnology Cluster (2003)
◾ California NanoSystems Institute (2000)
◾ KY NanoNet, in Kentucky (2008)
◾ NanoBusiness Commercialization Association, in Connecticut, formerly the NanoBusiness Alliance (2001)
◾ Nano-Network, in Ohio, a division of PolymerOhio (2003)
◾ Nanotechnology Institute, in Pennsylvania (2000)
◾ National NanoManufacturing Network, in Massachusetts (2006)
◾ North Carolina Center of Innovation for Nanobiotechnology (2009)
◾ North Dakota Centers of Excellence (2005)
◾ Oklahoma Nanotechnology Initiative (2003)
◾ Oregon Nanoscience & Microtechnologies Institute (2004)
◾ Pennsylvania NanoMaterials Commercialization Center (2006)
◾ Texas Emerging Technology Fund (2005)
◾ WVNano Initiative, in West Virginia (2004)
