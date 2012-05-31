Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

FDA User Fee Bills Sail

Government: Congress remains on track to finalize legislation by early summer

by Britt E. Erickson
May 31, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FDA
FDA user fee bill will enable more testing throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain.
A man in a lab coat and blue gloves pokes an array of white rectangles with a pen-like object. A cord leads from the top of that object to a gray and blue box.
Credit: FDA
FDA user fee bill will enable more testing throughout the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives have overwhelmingly passed legislation that reauthorizes FDA to collect user fees from industry to help accelerate the review of new drugs and medical devices. The Senate passed its version of the bill (S. 3187) on May 24, and the House passed its version (H.R. 5651) on May 30.

Industry-paid user fees fund about 60% of FDA’s drug review budget and 20% of its device center budget. Both the drug and medical device user fee programs are set to expire on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year for the federal government. If Congress is unable to finalize a reauthorization bill before then, FDA will have to lay off about 2,000 employees and its drug and device review processes will grind to a halt.

The legislation passed by both the Senate and House reauthorizes FDA’s drug and medical device user fee programs for five years, beginning in fiscal 2013. Both bills also authorize new user fee programs for generic drugs and biosimilars, the generic equivalents of biologic drugs.

Lawmakers were careful not to add controversial amendments to the bills to keep them moving swiftly. They did, however, include some regulatory reform measures related to drug safety and drug shortages. Both bills also permanently reauthorize two programs aimed at increasing studies on pediatric drugs.

The legislation “will keep patients safer by modernizing the FDA’s inspection process for foreign manufacturing facilities, while also improving access to new and innovative medicines and devices,” Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee, and Sen. Michael B. Enzi (R-Wyo.), ranking Republican on the committee, say in a joint statement. “It will also reduce drug costs for consumers by speeding the approval of lower-cost generic drugs and help prevent and address drug shortages,” the senators say.

The Senate replaced an earlier version (S. 2516) of its bill with S. 3187 on May 15, adding a new section on establishing a national system for tracking pharmaceuticals throughout the supply chain. The language was spearheaded by Sens. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.) and Richard M. Burr (R-N.C.). Lawmakers in both chambers are still working out the final details for that system.

The proposed tracking system has the support of industry groups, including the Pharmaceutical Distribution Security Alliance, whose membership spans the U.S. pharmaceutical distribution system. The Generic Pharmaceutical Association, which represents generic drug companies, is urging Congress to quickly complete its work on the system so that it can be included in the final bill.

Leaders in the Senate and House are expected to resolve other relatively minor differences between the bills in a conference committee, with a goal of getting a final bill to President Barack Obama by July 4.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump signs FDA user fee legislation
U.S. House of Representatives passes FDA user-fee bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump’s plan to raise FDA user fees conflicts with agency-industry deal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE