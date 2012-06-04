Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Linking Alzheimer’s And Cholesterol

Amyloid precursor protein, a molecule involved in neurodegenerative disease, binds cholesterol in cell membranes

by Lauren K. Wolf
June 4, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Sanders
When it binds cholesterol (red, black, and white), the membrane-spanning protein C99 (blue and green) swings around one of its domains (green) to complete the binding pocket.
Schematic shows C99, a cell-membrane-bound fragment of the amyloid precursor protein, with a flexible transmembrane domain (blue) that binds cholestersol (black, white, and red). During binding, part of C99 (green) flips around to hug the cholesterol, forming its binding site.
Credit: Courtesy of Charles Sanders
When it binds cholesterol (red, black, and white), the membrane-spanning protein C99 (blue and green) swings around one of its domains (green) to complete the binding pocket.

Using NMR and other spectroscopy techniques, researchers at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine have found that amyloid precursor protein (APP)—the macromolecule that fragments and then clumps together in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease—binds cholesterol (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1219988). Scientists have long suspected a link between elevated cholesterol levels and Alzheimer’s, says Charles R. Sanders, the Vanderbilt team’s leader, but how cholesterol promotes the neurodegenerative disease has been “murky.” Now, Sanders and his group have provided a new clue by determining the structure of C99, a cell-membrane-spanning segment of APP, and by mapping the site where it binds to cholesterol. The researchers found that C99 contains a curved, yet flexible, helical portion that spans the cell membrane and binds cholesterol with the help of a GXXXG sequence (where G is glycine, and X is any amino acid). They hypothesize that when C99 (or APP) binds cholesterol, the molecule moves the protein into cholesterol-rich areas, called lipid rafts, on the cell surface. The enzyme γ-secretase, which hangs out in these regions, then cleaves C99, forming the smaller amyloid-β fragments that characterize Alzheimer’s.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding a path between amyloid-β and tau
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amino acid structures inspire inhibitors of tau aggregation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amyloid Fibril Has Unusual Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE