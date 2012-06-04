Roche Halts Supplies To Late EU Payers

Roche has tightened its policy of accepting late bill payments from hospitals in the most cash-strapped parts of the European Union by suspending drug supplies to its slowest-paying customers. Roche has suspended supplies to a dozen hospitals in Spain and 23 hospitals in Portugal that are more than 700 days behind in their payments. The company has a payment-on-delivery policy for hospitals in Greece. It is reviewing its policy for hospitals in Italy, where, Roche says, a “limited number” of hospitals haven’t paid it for its drugs for two to three years.
