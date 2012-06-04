Solvay Opens R&D Center In India

Solvay has opened an R&D center in Savli, Gujarat state, in India, tasked with developing novel polymers, nanocomposites, and green chemistry techniques for markets in India and beyond. The $7 million center has the capacity to house more than 200 research scientists. Solvay says it chose India for the labs so it can tap into the country’s “huge innovation talent potential.” Additionally, the Belgian firm will support three research fellowships at Maharaja Sayajirao University in nearby Vadodara.
