FMC Acquires U.K. Colorants Business

FMC has acquired Phytone, a 20-year-old U.K. producer of natural colorants used in the food, beverage, personal care, and nutrition sectors. Financial terms were not disclosed. FMC says the acquisition complements its 2011 purchase of South Pole Biogroup, a Chilean natural colorants business. The natural colorants market is growing strongly and will be worth “well over $1 billion in 2015,” says FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau.
