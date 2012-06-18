Ubichem Acquires Site In Hungary

Ubichem Pharma Services, a Budapest-based fine chemicals manufacturer, has acquired a chemical plant in Budapest with capacity to produce multiton quantities of starting materials, intermediates, and fine chemicals for pharma and nonpharma markets. The 590,000-sq-ft site, once owned by Sanofi, significantly expands Ubichem’s nonpharma product offerings, the firm says. Ubichem says it is confident that chemicals made at the acquired site will be competitive with products from Asia.
