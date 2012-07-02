AFC Energy To Build 1-MW Fuel Cell Facility

Industrial Chemicals Ltd. has commissioned AFC Energy, a Cranleigh, England-based technology start-up, to install the U.K.’s largest alkaline fuel-cell facility at ICL’s chlor-alkali manufacturing plant in Essex, England. AFC’s planned facility would generate 1 MW of electricity from several hundred metric tons of hydrogen formed annually as a plant by-product. The two firms plan to begin work on the project later this year.
