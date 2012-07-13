Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Redox Chemistry Signals Romance For Dragonflies

A simple reduction reaction gives sexually mature males their characteristic red color

by Bethany Halford
July 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ryo Futahashi
A sexually mature, red male Sympetrum darwinianum dragonfly in tandem flight with a yellowish female.
A sexually mature, red male Sympetrum darwinianum dragonfly (Left) in tandem flight with a yellowish female (Right).
Credit: Ryo Futahashi
A sexually mature, red male Sympetrum darwinianum dragonfly in tandem flight with a yellowish female.

Male dragonflies of certain species send a clear sign when they’ve reached sexual maturity: They turn bright red. A group of scientists in Japan now reports that redox chemistry underlies this so-called nuptial coloration (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1207114109). This is the first time redox-mediated body color change has been discovered in animals.

“Unlike most insects, dragonflies change their color pattern in their adult stage, although the molecular mechanisms are poorly understood,” says Ryo Futahashi of Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology, who spearheaded the research. “I simply wanted to know how these color patterns developed.”

Futahashi and his coworkers extracted the ommochrome pigments from the epidermis of three species of dragonfly—Crocothemis servilia, Sympetrum darwinianum, and Sympetrum frequens. Males of these species turn a vibrant red when they reach sexual maturity, whereas females and immature males are a dull yellow.

The researchers found that the mature males had greater amounts of the reduced forms of the pigments xanthommatin and decarboxylated xanthommatin, which are red. Females and immature males had considerably more of the oxidized forms of these pigments, which are yellow. The team also discovered they could turn the females and immature males red by injecting them with a solution of reducing agent. Mature males injected with an oxidizing agent underwent a red-to-yellow change, although it was more subtle.

“Although we understand a lot about the molecular basis for chemical communication within and between insect species, we know a lot less about the physical aspects of their communication, such as coloration,” comments James De Voss, a chemistry professor at Australia’s University of Queensland, who studies insect chemistry. Futahashi and coworkers “reveal an elegantly simple method used by nature,” based on the redox state of a pigment present in both males and females, he says. “It will be of interest to learn the mechanism by which the redox state of these pigments is itself controlled.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How an enzyme powers parrots’ colorful plumage
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Centipedes sense heat to see
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The first fireflies glowed green

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE