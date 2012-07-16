Sanofi Pasteur Poised For Restructuring

Sanofi Pasteur, the France-based vaccines subsidiary of Sanofi, is about to be restructured to improve its profitability. The company is set to introduce measures to enhance the performance of its manufacturing activities and support functions. Sanofi says that it has begun talks with workers’ representatives about the plan but that no specific job cut numbers have been proposed. The French newspaper Le Figaro reports that the restructuring will lead to the loss of 2,000 jobs across France.
