Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology

by Britt E. Erickson
January 16, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Milton Lee
Lee
Milton L Lee, professor of chemistry, Brigham Young University
Credit: Courtesy of Milton Lee
Lee

Sponsored by Waters Corp.

After more than 35 years as a researcher, teacher, and entrepreneur in the chemistry department at Brigham Young University (BYU), Milton L. Lee is being honored for his numerous contributions to microseparation column technology and instrumentation.

Lee, 65, is well-known for developing separation columns for all forms of capillary chromatography and electrophoresis, as well as instrumentation for capillary supercritical fluid chromatography, time-of-flight mass spectrometry, and hand-portable gas chromatography-MS.

He has founded three analytical separation science instrument companies and has commercialized a capillary supercritical fluid chromatograph, an atmospheric pressure ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometer, and a hand-portable gas chromatograph-toroidal ion trap mass spectrometer. He holds 20 patents.

Lee has made “outstanding contributions in all fields of separation science: capillary gas chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, liquid chromatography, all electrodriven separation techniques, and mass spectrometry,” says Patrick J. F. Sandra, a professor of organic analytical chemistry at Ghent University, in Belgium. “This makes him quite unique in our discipline.”

“He is among the relatively few separation scientists who have made significant contributions across a broad range of major modern analytical separation techniques,” says Adam T. Woolley, a chemistry professor at BYU. Lee has developed “useful analytical separation column technologies and instrumentation that are especially relevant to environmental, biomedical, and chemical-biological warfare analysis,” Woolley notes.

One of Lee’s signature achievements is his work on developing novel porous polymer monolithic stationary phases, says Frantisek Svec, director of the Organic & Macromolecular Synthesis Facility in the Molecular Foundry at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “He introduced porous polymer monoliths based on hydrophilic cross-linkers, enabling separations of proteins in aqueous media using size-exclusion and ion-exchange modes,” Svec says. “This approach has had an enormous impact on rapid separations of compounds of biological origin.”

Lee pioneered an approach called sol-gel bonding of silica particles “to create a variety of excellent monolithic columns,” Svec says. “Many of the novel stationary phases he has developed are now used all over the world.”

But the talented graduate students and postdocs who have come through his laboratories represent his most significant research accomplishment, Lee says. Taking part in the growth and development of students is “the most satisfying aspect of my career,” he tells C&EN. “I am amazed at their continual accomplishments, even years after they have left BYU.”

Lee comes from a family of chemists. His father was a chemistry professor at Utah State University and four of his five brothers received advanced degrees in chemistry. When he is not in the laboratory, teaching students, or selling instruments, Lee spends his time gardening and restoring antique tractors. He enjoys fishing, hiking, and camping, but by far, he says, “my most enjoyable activity these days is spending time with grandchildren.”

Lee will present the award address before the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Joseph J. Kirkland
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sergei Aksyonov
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award In Chromatography

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE