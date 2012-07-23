BASF Targets Battery Materials Sales Boost

BASF is targeting annual sales of more than $600 million by 2020 from chemicals for next-generation automotive batteries, such as lithium iron phosphate cathode material. BASF recently formed a battery materials business unit by merging its in-house activities with a series of acquired businesses. The company says it is on track to invest more than $100 million in the business between 2011 and 2016.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter