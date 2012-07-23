Advertisement

Environment

FDA Bans BPA In Baby Bottles

by Britt E. Erickson
July 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 30
FDA has banned the use of polycarbonate resins in baby bottles and spill-proof cups for infants and toddlers because the material is no longer used in such products, the agency announced on July 17. Manufacturers phased out the use of polycarbonate, which contains the estrogenic chemical bisphenol A, in baby bottles and children’s cups several years ago when consumers demanded alternatives out of fear of health effects. FDA’s action comes in response to a petition filed by the American Chemistry Council last October asking the agency to put the ban in place. The chemical industry trade group maintains that BPA in food and beverage containers is safe, but says it filed the petition to clear up confusion about whether BPA is still used in baby bottles and sippy cups. Public health activists called the move a baby step and urged FDA to ban BPA from all food packaging.

