Trygg Pharma Buys U.K. Factory

Trygg Pharma, a Norwegian producer of omega-3 concentrates for food and pharmaceutical applications, has acquired a facility in Seal Sands, England, from the drugmaker Lundbeck for $20 million. The facility has been mothballed since Lundbeck switched production to other European sites three years ago. Trygg says it plans to restart the plant to produce omega-3 from fish oil. Oslo-based Aker BioMarine and Lindsay Goldberg, a New York City-based private equity firm, jointly own Trygg.
