Biological Chemistry

Weihong Tan Is Recipient Of Florida Award

by Linda Wang
July 23, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 30
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Weihong Tan
Weihong Tan
Credit: Courtesy of Weihong Tan

Weihong Tan, V. T. & Louise Jackson Professor of Chemistry at the University of Florida, is the recipient of the 2012 Florida Award, presented by the ACS Florida Section. The award recognizes outstanding contributions by a chemist in the southeastern U.S.

Tan’s research involves engineering biomolecules, particularly nucleic and amino acid sequences, to recognize and detect analytes of interest. Using nucleic acids, he has engineered molecular motors, molecular beacons to detect mRNA in living cells, hydrogels for sensitive detection of a variety of targets, and light-switchable probes to modulate enzyme activity. His group has also developed a variety of bioconjugated nanoparticles and nano­sensors for bioanalysis, molecular imaging, separation, and biotechnological applications.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

