Weihong Tan Is Recipient Of Florida Award

Weihong Tan, V. T. & Louise Jackson Professor of Chemistry at the University of Florida, is the recipient of the 2012 Florida Award, presented by the ACS Florida Section. The award recognizes outstanding contributions by a chemist in the southeastern U.S.
Tan’s research involves engineering biomolecules, particularly nucleic and amino acid sequences, to recognize and detect analytes of interest. Using nucleic acids, he has engineered molecular motors, molecular beacons to detect mRNA in living cells, hydrogels for sensitive detection of a variety of targets, and light-switchable probes to modulate enzyme activity. His group has also developed a variety of bioconjugated nanoparticles and nanosensors for bioanalysis, molecular imaging, separation, and biotechnological applications.
