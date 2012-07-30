Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Fishing Out Glycosyltransferases

Technique uses arrays and mass spectrometry to identify previously unknown enzymes

by Stu Borman
July 30, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

BONDMAKER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
A glycosyltransferase catalyzes the formation of a glycosidic covalent bond (right) between a sugar acceptor on a self-assembled array (yellow) and a sugar donor.
A scheme showing a glycosyltransferase catalyzing the formation of a glycosidic covalent bond (right) between a sugar acceptor on a self-assembled array (yellow) and a sugar donor.
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
A glycosyltransferase catalyzes the formation of a glycosidic covalent bond (right) between a sugar acceptor on a self-assembled array (yellow) and a sugar donor.

Cells use glycosyltransferases biosynthetically to form glycosidic linkages between sugar “donor” and “acceptor” molecules, and chemists use them to synthesize new sugar-based biomolecules in the laboratory. To better understand sugar-based biosynthetic processes and to be able to make a wider variety of oligosaccharides in the lab, it is useful to know about as many glycosyltransferases as possible. But finding previously unknown glycosyltransferases in complex cell media has been a challenging task. Now, an array-based method—devised by Peng George Wang of Nankai University, in China; Milan Mrksich of Northwestern University; and coworkers—could make it easier to identify and characterize glycosyltransferases (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1022). In the technique, solutions of sugar donors and putative glycosyltransferases (produced by bacterial gene expression) are applied to self-assembled monolayers of sugar acceptors. Then linkage products, if any, are analyzed by mass spectrometry to detect new glycosyltransferases and their activity. The system enabled the researchers to identify and characterize four new glycosyltransferases. The researchers believe a similar array/MS strategy can be extended to the identification of other types of enzymes as well.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE