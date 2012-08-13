Leadership Development Awards Available

Applications are being accepted for the ACS Younger Chemists Committee’s Younger Chemist Leadership Development Award.
ACS members under the age of 35 are eligible to apply, and winners will receive a stipend to cover the registration fees, transportation, lodging, and meals associated with attending the Younger Chemists Committee’s Leadership Development Workshop and the ACS Leadership Institute.
Applications are due by Nov. 1. For more information, or to apply, visit ycc.sites.acs.org/ldw.htm. Send questions to ycc.exec@gmail.com.
