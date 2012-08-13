Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Taking A Different Tack With Amyloid-beta

Research team designs brain-penetrating compounds that may indirectly reduce production of the Alzheimer’s peptide

by Lauren K. Wolf
August 13, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Inhibiting the formation of amyloid-β, the peptide that clumps in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease, has been a focus of drug designers for years. Rather than regulating amyloid-β directly, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, led by Kurt R. Brunden, are now trying to control its production indirectly via an oxidative stress pathway in the body (ACS Chem. Neurosci., DOI: 10.1021/cn3000795). Neuroscientists have known that when amyloid-β clumps deposit in the brain, the peptide aggregates trigger formation of oxidized lipids such as isoprostane-2αIII. The Penn team,which also included chemists Carlo Ballatore and Amos B. Smith III, designed small molecules to block the thromboxane A2-prostanoid (TP) receptor, a membrane protein whose activation by isoprostane-2αIII leads to an increase in amyloid-β production. Compounds that inhibit the TP receptor already existed, but they had a hard time penetrating the blood-brain barrier. By replacing a carboxylic acid on one of those molecules with a nonacidic oxazole or thiazole group, the researchers synthesized a batch of lead compounds (one shown) that entered the brain in mice and bound tightly to both human and mouse TP receptors in cells.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE