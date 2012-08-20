BASF Will Build Paint Plant In China

BASF Shanghai Coatings, a joint venture between BASF and Shanghai Coatings, is building an automotive base coat paints plant in China’s Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. The facility is expected to increase the venture’s capacity to produce auto base coats by 13,500 metric tons per year by the first half of 2014. “We will continue to invest in strengthening our infrastructure to support the growing automotive industry in China,” says Peter Fischer, a BASF senior vice president for coatings.
