Warwick Chemicals To Acquire Irish Rival

Warwick Chemicals, a U.K.-based maker of tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED), has agreed to acquire International Detergent Chemicals, an Irish TAED producer, from the investment firm Dubag Celtic Holdings. Dubag had purchased IDC from the detergents company Henkel in 2011. IDC has annual sales of about $37 million. Its Cork facility can produce more than 13,000 metric tons per year of TAED, a peroxide bleach activator for household detergents. The deal provides Warwick with multiplant capability, says CEO Peter Bradley.
