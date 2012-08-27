EPA Approves Alternative Estrogen Effects Test

A specific in vitro test can be used as an alternative screening method to detect estrogenic activity under EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program, the agency has concluded. The test is the BG1Luc estrogen receptor transcriptional activation assay, which can detect chemicals that both mimic and block estrogen. It is an alternative to an in vitro assay that identifies only chemicals that mimic estrogen. The decision, announced by the National Toxicology Program on Aug. 21, follows an evaluation of the BG1Luc assay by the Interagency Coordinating Committee on the Validation of Alternative Methods (ICCVAM). The committee—which is made up of representatives from 15 federal agencies—evaluates new, revised, and alternative toxicological and safety-testing methods. ICCVAM agencies involved in the evaluation of the BG1Luc test agreed that it is at least as accurate as the estrogen receptor binding assay that is currently part of EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program.
