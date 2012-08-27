Emery, Evonik Start German Projects

The Malaysian oleochemicals firm Emery Oleochemicals has broken ground on a project in Loxstedt, Germany, to expand capacity for plastics additives and build a technical center. The $25 million project, the company’s largest-ever investment at the site, is scheduled for completion by the end of 2013. Separately, Evonik Industries has broken ground on a plant in Marl, Germany, to produce several thousand metric tons per year of hydroxyl-functionalized polybutadiene. Evonik says it will spend approximately $60 million on the project and complete it by mid-2013.
