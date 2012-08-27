Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Mouse Model Shows How Antibiotic Use In Early Life Leads To Weight Gain

Microbiome: Study shows subtherapeutic antibiotic use affects gut microbial communities

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
August 27, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A study using mice shows how subtherapeutic antibiotic use in early life affects gut microbial communities, or microbiomes, and leads to increased body mass (Nature, DOI:10.1038/nature11400). The results indicate that early antibiotic treatment in humans and other animals could have profound metabolic consequences.

Scientists have long known that long-term antibiotic use, a practice common in livestock farming, makes animals gain weight and affects gut microbial environments, but they lacked detailed mechanisms or explanations.

Using recent advances in microbio­mics, Martin J. Blaser, chair of the department of medicine at New York University School of Medicine, and colleagues treated young mice with subtherapeutic doses of antibiotics such as penicillin and vancomycin for seven weeks. Although the treated mice weighed the same as their untreated counterparts, their fat mass was significantly greater.

The group observed changes in microbe metabolism and host genetic responses. For example, the gut environment altered by the antibiotics allows microbes that digest complex carbohydrates to flourish. Therefore, greater quantities of the products of this digestion—short-chain fatty acids—are shunted to the mice’s livers, increasing fat production.

“To my knowledge, this is the first study to experimentally induce changes in body composition by administering antibiotics and manipulating the micro­biota,” says Dag Henrik Reikvam of Oslo University Hospital in Norway.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE